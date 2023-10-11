Driver in crash that killed pregnant woman in Fort Worth is on the run, police say

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a pregnant woman in September.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Victor Manuel Medina-Ramirez.

Police said Medina-Ramirez was driving a vehicle that hit another vehicle in the early morning of Sept. 24 at Airport Freeway and North Sylvania Avenue. He walked or ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The crash killed a passenger in the other vehicle, 30-year-old Meagan Roiter, and her unborn child. Two others in the same vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

>> BREAKING NEWS <<

Today's other top stories in Fort Worth:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

• Man shot after fight at Fort Worth game room spat

• Groups dressed like Nazis visit Torchy's Tacos, Botanic Garden

• Family of man restrained by security not surprised by homicide ruling

Get free alerts when news breaks.

Investigators believe Medina-Ramirez is avoiding apprehension.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police traffic Investigations unit at 817-392-4892.