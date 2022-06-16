Driver in crash that killed Salem officer discussing possible plea

Jun. 16—SALEM — The driver charged with causing the crash that took the life of a popular veteran Salem police officer two years ago is attempting to resolve the case without a trial, his lawyer told a judge Wednesday.

Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem, is charged with both negligent and reckless vehicular homicide in the June 25, 2020, crash that killed Dana Mazola, 56, also of Salem.

Marinez's attorney, Michael Cerulli, said he and prosecutor Haleigh Reisman have been in discussions and asked Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman to schedule a hearing for Sept. 27 for a possible plea in the case.

When Chapman questioned the more than three-month delay in holding the next hearing, Reisman offered that she has trials scheduled throughout August.

The judge agreed to the request but warned both lawyers that if the case is not resolved that day to be ready to schedule a trial.

Mazola, who had spent 31 years on the Salem Police Department, had just been at City Hall that day to start the process of retiring.

He was heading home around 11 that night.

Marinez, police said, was traveling in the opposite direction on Jefferson Avenue, at 55 mph (more than twice the speed limit there) when he veered across the center lines and into the path of Mazola's Toyota.

The charges against Marinez were filed more than six months after the crash due to the length of time it took for a crash reconstruction report to be completed.

Then the defense lawyer, a private attorney being paid by Marinez's family, sought public funds to hire his own reconstruction expert, saying Marinez and his family could not afford to pay for one.

Members of Mazola's family and some of his colleagues and friends have been to each proceeding in the case during the past 18 months, including Wednesday's brief hearing.

