Driver in crash that killed Woodbury man and Oakdale woman arrested on suspicion of homicide

The driver in a crash this month that killed an Oakdale woman and a Woodbury man was booked into the St. Louis County Jail early Wednesday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide-operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration 0.08 or more.

Darren A. Tenney, 23, of New Richmond, Wis., was arrested by the Duluth Police Department at 12:11 a.m., according to the jail roster.

Killed in the Sept. 9 crash was Madison “Madi” Warren and Joseph “Joey” Trowbridge, both 23. The two were passengers in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Tenney.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on a curve on County Road 8 in Floodwood, Minn., about 45 miles west of Duluth; speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors, officials with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tenney was trapped in the pickup and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Deputies learned of the crash after receiving an automated 911 call from an iPhone stating that the owner had been in a severe crash, the sheriff’s office said.

