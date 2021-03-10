Driver who crashed was 3 times over limit, charges say
Mar. 9—MANKATO — A driver reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit and had taken a sedative before he rolled his vehicle in Mankato Saturday night.
Bo Dylan Herrity, 29, of North Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Herrity told police he wasn't looking and missed a curve on Augusta Drive around 10 p.m. His vehicle rolled over and an officer helped him out through the sunroof.
There were numerous beer cans in the vehicle, according to a court complaint. Herrity said they were for shooting practice.
After failing field sobriety tests, Herrity allegedly tested 0.26 on a breathalyzer.
He also reportedly said he was feeling effects from taking hydroxyine, which is a antihistamine also sometimes used as a sedative.