Driver who crashed into Atlanta CVS arrested for driving under the influence, police say
A driver who crashed into an Atlanta CVS has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to police.
The crash happened early Friday morning at around 4:45 a.m. at the CVS on Northside Parkway.
Police identified the driver as Bailey Cadugan.
Cadugan was charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving in an improper lane.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cardugan was taken to Grady EMS after the crash, while in custody.
The extent of his injuries remains unclear.
A woman who was also in the car at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital as well, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
GBI: Remains found in north Georgia positively identified as man who disappeared in July
North Ga. high school science teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, police say
Ga. man leaves truck running while stopping at gas station. Moments later it was gone
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: