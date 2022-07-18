Driver crashed car on I-91 driving drunk, checking phone: police

Jul. 18—A woman who crashed her car on Interstate-91 in Windsor and left the scene is facing multiple charges, state police said.

On Saturday state police charged Windsor Locks resident Pearl Muzzarelli, 21, with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone, among other crimes.

Around 2:30 a.m. troopers responded to the area of Exit 35 in Windsor, on the northbound side of the highway. They found a vehicle that was off the roadway, but not a driver. Muzzarelli was located after a brief sweep of the area.

Troopers determined that her vehicle first struck the metal guardrail, then spun, overturned, and came to a rest off the right side of the road.

Muzzarelli told troopers that she crashed after checking a message on her phone. But state police said they believed Muzzarelli was also under the influence of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test, which Muzzarelli failed.