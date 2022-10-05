Driver that crashed into Danvers River facing speeding, negligent driving charges

The driver that crashed into the Danvers River late Tuesday night is now facing speeding and negligent driving charges, according to an official from the Salem Police Department.

Police told Boston 25′s Drew Karedes Tuesday that the driver plunged into the water from a nearby roadway and was likely to face charges.

“His path from the roadway to the river have to be awfully determined to get that far out,” said Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

