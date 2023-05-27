Driver who crashed into Downing Street is charged over child abuse images

The suspect was initially detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage after crashing a silver Kia into the metal gates that protect Downing Street - Lucy North/PA

A man who was arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been identified and charged with a separate offence of creating indecent images of children.

Seth Kneller, 43, who is from Crewe, was charged with one count of making indecent images of children. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 27, police confirmed.

Kneller was arrested by police in Whitehall, on Thursday, May 25 but was released under investigation.

The suspect was initially detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage after crashing his 14-year-old silver Kia into the metal gates that protect Downing Street.

Both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor were in the building at the time of the crash.

There have so far been no reports of any injuries and the incident, which continues to be investigated by police, is not being treated as terror-related.

Witnesses describe ‘bang’

Witnesses at the time described a loud “bang” and the sudden appearance of armed officers surrounding the motorist, who was handcuffed with his “face to the floor”.

A video showed the vehicle slowing down while crossing Whitehall as it approached the entrance to the street. The incident occurred at a time when many civil servants were leaving their offices, while tourists were also in the area.

Swathes of Whitehall were closed to the public and vehicles in the immediate aftermath, with cordons set up.

At the time of the arrest, Scotland Yard said in a statement: “The incident is being dealt with by local officers in Westminster and isn’t currently being treated as terror-related.”

One Metropolitan Police source said early indications were that mental health may have played a part in the suspect’s actions and that it was not being considered as a serious attempt to ram the Downing Street gates.

The Telegraph has contacted Scotland Yard for further comment.

