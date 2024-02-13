UPDATE: Driver who crashed into Grand Forks church arrested on suspicion of DUI

Feb. 12—GRAND FORKS — A driver and two of his three passengers were transported to Altru Hospital Monday afternoon, Feb. 13, after his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt crashed into the front of a Grand Forks church.

The driver, Issa Bawzer, of Grand Forks, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and a slate of other charges. He was not formally charged as of Monday evening.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, Bawzer was traveling north on South Washington Street at approximately 12:51 p.m. when he is believed to have passed out. Police say of the passengers grabbed the steering wheel, turning the vehicle onto the frontage road and into Calvary Community Church, located at 1917 S. Washington St.

The condition of Bawzer and his two injured passengers was unclear as of Monday afternoon, although Bawzer was arrested and transported to Grand Forks County Correctional Center, according to the release.

Altru Ambulance and the Grand Forks Fire Department assisted the police department.