Driver who crashed into two cars and a house told police she had ‘let God take the wheel’

car wheel (Shutterstock / Mariaprovector)

An Ohio woman who crashed into two cars and a house last month told police she had been speeding intentionally, to “test her faith with God”.

The woman, who had her 11-year-old child in the car with her at the time, ran a red light at over 100mph. Traffic camera videos captured her Ford Taurus hitting the front of one car in an intersection before crashing into the next, reports Jalopnik.

According to reports, the 31-year-old driver, who has not been named, lost control of her vehicle, which knocked into a utility pole before hitting a Beachwood home and finally coming to a stop.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Beachwood, Ohio. The woman’s daughter, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for head injuries

The woman admitted to police officers that she intentionally sped down the road and through the intersections at about 120 mph to test her faith. According to the police report, she said she “let go and let God take the wheel”, adding that she believed she did the right thing.

She also police she had recently been fired from her job and was going through some “trials and tribulations”.

Fearing a mental health crisis, police had her taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to Republic World, she reportedly faces multiple charges including felony assault, endangering a child, and driving under suspension. Prosecutors are expected to present the case to a grand jury this week.