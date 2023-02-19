Driver crashes into DeKalb County apartment complex after being shot, police say
A man is recovering after being shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that at 5:09 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot at the Aspen Woods Apartments on Flat Shoals Road.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man sitting in a Dodge Charger that crashed into one of the apartment buildings.
Officers said the victim had a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The victim told authorities he was dropping off a co-worker when someone shot at him from a balcony, causing him to crash his car into the building.
Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody as well as if apartment residents were injured.
Homicide Assault detectives are investigating.
