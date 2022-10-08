Driver crashes into garage of Sarasota home, killing one woman and injuring two, police say

A man crashed his vehicle into the garage of a Sarasota home, killing one woman and injuring two others, Sarasota Police said in a press release on Saturday.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 3100 block of Courtland Street in Sarasota.

Witnesses told officers that six women were inside the garage during the crash.

Three of the six women were injured; one died on the scene and the other two were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle was a 29-year-old Sarasota resident named Jorge Luis Williams Denis.

He has been detained and now faces charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, driving without a valid license that resulted in death and driving without a valid license that resulted in serious bodily injury (three counts).

Denis is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash is under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.