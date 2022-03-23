Driver crashes into Memphis Animal Shelter gate after shots were fired at their car, MPD says

On Tuesday, at approximately midnight, an unsuspecting driver was greeted by gunshots to their car.

The driver fled the scene, headed east on Appling Farms Parkway, and a silver Altima followed.

During the chase, the driver crashed through the Memphis Animal Shelter gate, police said.

The victim got out of their vehicle and took off on foot.

The suspects shot at the vehicle multiple times, took the victim’s car, and fled the scene, police said.

This investigation is still ongoing,

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

