Driver crashes into Oklahoma home, dangles from roof, cops say. ‘Scared to death’

A speeding driver crashed into an Oklahoma home and dangled from the roof, police told multiple news outlets.

The driver crashed through a fence and a tree before striking the Oklahoma City home on Thursday, Feb. 10, KWTV-DT reported.

A witness told the station they saw the car go airborne.

The homeowner told KFOR-TV she had just gotten out of the shower when the car barreled into her house.

“I was scared to death,” Tiffany Watters said.

Police said the driver had been speeding and rolled his car before hitting the home, KOCO-TV reported.

Medical responders took the driver to the hospital, the news outlet reported.

As of the evening of Jan. 10, he was facing traffic-related charges, police told KFOR-TV.

School bus driver shot in the head while children were on board, Minnesota police say

5-year-old says she crossed border alone — one of 160 kids found in a week, feds say

Scissor-wielding woman robs Chase Bank after jumping over counter, Georgia cops say