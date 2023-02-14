Driver crashes into sheriff's SUV during separate traffic investigation

MARTIN COUNTY — A driver struck a patrol vehicle as an investigation into a separate collision that injured a teen on a bicycle was underway in Port Salerno Sunday, according to sheriff's records.

What happened: A woman, 49, struck a teenager on a bicycle at the intersection of Southeast 47th Avenue and Southeast Field Street. The vehicle she was driving was not specified, nor was there information as to whether the teen was in a crosswalk.

As a deputy was at the crash site, a man, 29, hit the deputy's patrol SUV with his Ford F-250 pickup around 10 p.m.

Anyone injured? The 14-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center, sheriff's officials said.

The man who hit the deputy's SUV was transported to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital after deputies said they saw he had a cut on his hand. He told deputies he was injured while doing a roofing job and had been driving with the wound open; and that he may have blacked out.

The woman and the deputy were not injured.

Does anyone face charges? The man and woman each face a charge of driving without a license. Toxicology tests are being done, sheriff's officials said. Neither driver was booked into the Martin County Jail.

