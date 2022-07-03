Driver crashes into St. Paul squad car. He was believed to be under the influence.
A St. Paul man was arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed into a St. Paul police vehicle late Saturday at the intersection of Sixth and Sibley streets in downtown St. Paul.
David Milton Fischer, 48, was driving a 2018 white BMW M550XI westbound on Sixth Street shortly before midnight when his vehicle T-boned a squad car traveling on Sibley Street, according to a criminal report.
The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not injured.
Police said Fischer showed signs of intoxication and blew a .15 on a breath analyzer test, authorities said.
He was arrested and taken to Region’s Hospital for evaluation and a legal blood draw.
He was later booked into Ramsey County jail on suspicion of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.
He may also be charged with possession of marijuana and narcotic paraphernalia, the criminal report said.
