Driver crashes through taekwondo studio wall, injuring class inside, Florida cops say

Four people were injured when a car crashed through the glass wall of a Florida taekwondo studio, police said.

On Aug. 29, Oviedo firefighters and police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building, according to a news release from the City of Oviedo Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a black SUV in the middle of the World Class Tae Kwon Do studio, police said.

Police and firefighters found a black SUV in the middle of the studio, police said. Oviedo Police Department via Facebook

The driver had gone off the road and through the window wall of the studio while a class was in session, according to the release.

Four people inside the studio, ranging in age from late teens to adults, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, according to the release, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Oviedo is about 20 miles northeast of Orlando.

18-year-old drags himself to find help after being thrown from car crash, WA cops say

Beloved sheriff who was ‘always smiling’ dies in on-duty crash, Georgia reports say

Woman trying to stop burglary suspect hits him with car, cops say. She’s been arrested

Students escape bus after engine catches fire on the way to school, California cops say