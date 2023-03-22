Driver crashes into utility pole, arrested for suspected DUI and illegally carrying gun

A car crash in West Seattle on Tuesday night led to a man being arrested for a suspected DUI and carrying a gun without a permit.

Police said they arrived at the 4500 block of West Marginal Way Southwest just after 11:30 p.m. after a report of a car crash.

The first officer found a heavily damaged pickup truck that had struck and bounced off a utility pole and then landed on nearby railroad tracks.

Officers found a man outside the truck, who they identified as the driver.

The man told police he fell asleep while driving and had not drunk any alcohol.

However, an officer noticed signs of being intoxicated while the man was talking to them.

Another officer saw an empty beer can on the floor of his truck.

Police did sobriety tests on the driver and took him into custody based on what they saw.

While searching the man, officers found a loaded and concealed full-size handgun in his back pocket. The man admitted that he didn’t have a permit to carry the gun.

Since he was in a car crash, the man was transported and released to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.

SPD is going to request he is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of a firearm.



