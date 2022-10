A man was shot while driving a car in Tacoma’s South End early Wednesday.

At 3:20 a.m., officers were called to reports of shots fired and a car that had crashed in a yard at South 76th Street and Tacoma Avenue.

Police found a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds slumped over the wheel.

He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any information about an arrest or suspect.