Driver in critical condition after being shot on I-95 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says

A man shot while driving on Interstate 95 late Wednesday night suffered “life-threatening” injuries, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

He was shot around 11:30 p.m. as he rolled northbound on I-95 just south of Broward Boulevard. BSO didn’t have any information about the shooter in this, the second shooting on Interstate 95 this month in Broward.

Anyone who knows anything about the latest shooting can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).