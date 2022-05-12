A driver is in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit out of Oak Creek, police say

A police pursuit out of Oak Creek ended in Racine County with the suspect in critical condition.

Oak Creek Police initiated a pursuit very early Thursday after a vehicle was observed driving fast and recklessly on West Puetz Road, according to a news release from the Oak Creek Police Department.

Franklin Police were also involved and utilized “stop sticks” on the vehicle but it continued with deflated tires, police said.

The pursuit ended on Highway 45 in the Village of Yorkville. Police found the vehicle off the road. The driver needed medical attention; officers provided life-saving measures. It's unclear how the vehicle crashed.

The driver remains in critical condition at an area hospital. No police officers were injured during the pursuit.

Wauwatosa Police is the lead investigating agency for the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We understand that there will be questions in regards to this incident, and we also have a duty to thoroughly investigate this incident,” police said in a statement. “We cannot release other aspects of our ongoing investigation.”

