A driver is in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit out of Oak Creek, police say

Erik S. Hanley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read

A police pursuit out of Oak Creek ended in Racine County with the suspect in critical condition.

Oak Creek Police initiated a pursuit very early Thursday after a vehicle was observed driving fast and recklessly on West Puetz Road, according to a news release from the Oak Creek Police Department.

Franklin Police were also involved and utilized “stop sticks” on the vehicle but it continued with deflated tires, police said.

The pursuit ended on Highway 45 in the Village of Yorkville. Police found the vehicle off the road. The driver needed medical attention; officers provided life-saving measures. It's unclear how the vehicle crashed.

The driver remains in critical condition at an area hospital. No police officers were injured during the pursuit.

Wauwatosa Police is the lead investigating agency for the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We understand that there will be questions in regards to this incident, and we also have a duty to thoroughly investigate this incident,” police said in a statement. “We cannot release other aspects of our ongoing investigation.”

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter at @ES_Hanley.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police chase in Oak Creek ends with critically injured suspect

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspected shoplifter hit by car in Oak Creek, killed

    A 41-year-old man suspected of shoplifting from Menards in Oak Creek was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday.

  • Shoplifting suspect struck, killed in Oak Creek

    A man suspected of running from a retail theft at Menards was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon in Oak Creek.

  • Rev. Barber: Conviction after NC protest 'badge of honor'

    A civil rights leader said Tuesday that he won't stop raising his voice for the poor, uninsured and downtrodden, although his trespassing conviction for a demonstration five years ago at North Carolina's Legislative Building was allowed to stand. The Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro, president of the national Repairers of the Breach group, spoke outside the building where he was arrested in May 2017. The state Supreme Court refused last week to hear Barber’s appeal after the Court of Appeals in December upheld his misdemeanor conviction for second-degree trespassing following a jury trial in 2019.

  • HEY, WILLIE! Another vote for NASCAR putting Busch Clash at Churchill Downs

    Also, why didn't the Jags draft a receiver . . . Ouachita Baptist? . . . And yes, a golf joke.

  • 5 Remaining free agents that just make sense for the Lions

    The free agent market isn't strong but there are still some players out there who might help Detroit

  • Brewers' Yelich hits for cycle for the third time

    Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit for the cycle against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, the third time the Brewers slugger has achieved the feat.

  • Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

    The Nationals-Mets contest on Tuesday had a unique spectator on the field.

  • Man driving bus runs cars off road, sets himself on fire to rush cops, MO police say

    The man was driving an old, repainted school bus with “heavily” tinted windows, police said.

  • Baltimore man pleads guilty to strangling two women to death, gets life in prison

    A Baltimore man will serve life in prison after he admitted to strangling to death two women whom he solicited for sex less than a week apart in 2021, the state’s attorney’s office said. Christopher Tyson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Ashley Lambert and Denita Barrett. The state’s attorney’s office said a judge handed down concurrent life ...

  • 'Vape' is the word: U.S. judge allows 'Grease' parody

    A U.S. judge on Thursday ruled that "Vape: The Musical," which mocks the blockbuster 1978 film "Grease," amounted to fair use and did not infringe the rights of owners of the "Grease" copyright. Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Manhattan federal court said Sketchworks Industrial Strength Comedy, the Atlanta troupe that created "Vape," transformed "Grease" by updating it for the #MeToo era and exposing its misogynistic tendencies. Written in 1971, "Grease" ran on Broadway from 1972 to 1980, while the film starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

  • Ukrainians find little left in liberated villages

    STORY: A weeping Tatyana Pochivalova kneels on the earth and kisses it, her first time returning to her village outside the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in two months.This tiny, battered hamlet of Vilkhivka is testament to the bitter fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.It was recaptured early in April, and former residents are still trickling back.Pochivalova was surprised and overjoyed to discover some of her livestock still here.But there is little else left."I have not expected anything like this, such aggression, such destruction. I came and I kissed the ground, I simply kissed it. My home, there is nothing. Where am I to live, how am I to live?"The Ukrainian military reported new gains on Wednesday that signaled a possible shift in the course of the war.The advance appears to be the fastest that Ukraine has mounted since it drove Russian troops away from Kyiv and out of the country's north at the beginning of April.If sustained, Ukrainian forces could be poised to threaten Russian supply lines.Aerial footage released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry purports to show a missile obliterating a Russian T-90 tank In southern Ukraine, a different picture:Russian forces continued to bombard the Azovstal steelworks in the port of Mariupol, the last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in a city now almost completely controlled by Russia after more than two months of siege.Ukraine's Azov Regiment, holed up inside, said Russia was bombing and trying to storm it.Kyiv says it is likely that tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol. Ukrainian authorities say between 150,000 and 170,000 of the city's 400,000 residents are still living there amid the Russian-occupied ruins.

  • Jim Nantz on Phil Mickelson: ‘He’ll be back’ but mum on whether it will be at PGA Championship

    On the verge of the 104th PGA Championship, it's still unclear whether Phil Mickelson will play.

  • Young Thug Denied Release From Jail On New Charges Over Guns, Drugs

    The rapper has not yet had a bond hearing in the larger RICO case unveiled this week.

  • Rupee Tumbles to a Record Low as Stocks Slump on Inflation Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record, weighed by a slump in equities amid concerns accelerating inflation may eat into company earnings.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseThe rupee dropped as m

  • First Look: Rolls-Royce’s Phantom Series II Is a Subtle Makeover of a Lavish Icon

    New aesthetic enhancements, inside and out, have been applied to both the standard and extended-wheelbase versions of the model.

  • Immigration shortfalls, like soaring housing prices, fuel California's population drop

    While discussions around California's population decline tend to focus on the lack of affordable housing and the wider acceptance of teleworking, another thread is less examined: federal delays in processing foreign migration requests.

  • One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

    “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded […]

  • Roundup: Fatal jump from Highway 23 bridge, Simi police seek person of interest, more local news

    Man jumps to his death from Highway 23 bridge, Simi police seek person of interest after teen reports alleged grabbing incident, more news.

  • Georgia death row inmate requests last meal before planned execution next week

    He's set to be executed for the 1976 murder of an 8-year-old girl and rape of a 10-year-old girl in Cobb County.

  • How actress Angela Featherstone's painful childhood inspired her mission to help others transition out of foster care

    Actress Angela Featherstone shares her experiences in foster care and how she's helping young adults transitioning out of the system with her non-profit, Fostering Care.