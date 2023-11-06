Driver critically injured after car leaves highway, flips several times, KC police say

One person is recovering in the hospital after they were thrown from a vehicle as it flipped several times Sunday in Kansas City, police said.

A crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to an initial crash report from the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a maroon Nissan Maxima was headed westbound on the interstate “at a very high rate of speed,” according to the report. As the driver passed Raytown Road, they veered to the left of the interstate, hit a concrete barrier and ended in a ditch on the north side of the highway.

The car flipped numerous times, throwing the driver from the vehicle, police said. The driver, who was not identified, was hospitalized with critical injuries. They have since been listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured, and no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to KCPD, which is investigating the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-470 were closed at the Raytown Road intersection for more than two hours following the crash, but have since re-opened, police said.

No further information was immediately available.