Driver in custody after stolen vehicle leads to chase in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A person was arrested after leading police on a chase through the northwest side of Oklahoma City Sunday night, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Officials said that it started as a call of a stolen vehicle near Northwest 122nd.

Eventually, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol got involved to help out OKCPD.

Officials said that OHP initiated a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver that caused the vehicle to crash near NW 10th and Meridian.

Officials didn’t release too many details but said the driver was put into custody shortly after.

