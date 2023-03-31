Driver ‘late for a date’ caught going 114 mph in Gwinnett County, police say

A driver who told police they were “late for a date” is facing charges, according to the Duluth Police Department.

The driver was going 114 mph over the weekend, investigators say.

Police say being late for a date is not an excuse for going so fast. The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail, according to a Facebook post from Duluth Police.

The post gave drivers a ‘tip of the day’ to not speed like this in Duluth.

More than 11,000 people died in speed-related crashes in the United States in 2020, according to the latest numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA says speeding reduces your ability to safely steer around other cars, objects or an unexpected curve. It also extends the time it takes to stop and increases the risk of a crash as other cars and people cannot judge your distance correctly.

There were 27,285 crashes in Gwinnett County in 2021, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The crashes led to 265 suspected serious injuries and 48 deaths.

