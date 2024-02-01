Driver dead after car crashes beneath semi at Old Bridge, NJ Home Depot

A driver was killed Thursday after he crashed in the loading dock area of a Home Depot and his car got wedged beneath a semi, police in Old Bridge, N.J. said.

Allen Szucs, 55, of Kendall Park, was behind the wheel and pronounced dead at the scene, ABC News reported. Aerial footage showed nearly the entire vehicle wedged and flattened under the parked tractor-trailer.

Police appeared to bring jacks to extract the 1999 Chevrolet Malibu from under the semi after the 10:30 a.m. crash, News 12 New Jersey reported. Police, fire and first responders were on the scene for hours at the Old Bridge store.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash as of Thursday afternoon.