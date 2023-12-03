Driver dead after crash in Kansas City that caused vehicle to roll over multiple times

One person died following a crash Sunday morning in Kansas City that caused their vehicle to overturn and roll over multiple times.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:10 a.m. on Eastbound Interstate 70 near Manchester Avenue, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A red Volkswagen Jetta was traveling at a high speed on I-70, when it struck the left rear of a gray Jeep Laredo.

The impact caused the Volkswagen to overturn, roll several times and eject the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt. They were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep is in stable condition.

Police are investigating the crash.

All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed at Manchester for about two hours.

This was the 95th road fatality this year, according to data tracked by police. There had been 81 fatalities at this time last year.