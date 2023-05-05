Driver dead after fleeing from Ga. officer, GBI called to investigate

A Georgia highway was reopened Friday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

Bryan County sheriff officials said that the incident began when an officer with the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Office witnessed a hit-and-run Thursday night.

After witnessing the event, officials said the officer followed the driver who caused the crash and pulled them over on Highway 280 between Groove Hill Road and Olive Branch Road.

Deputies said that when the officer went over to the driver’s window, the driver put their foot on the gas and began to drive away, dragging the officer a considerable distance.

While being dragged, officials said the officer fired their gun.

Deputies confirmed that the driver did not survive the incident, and the officer received non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the driver’s death is under investigation.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

