Driver dead: Four Salem PD officers on leave after shooting at Northgate Park in NE Salem

A driver was killed in a shooting after an officer fired their weapon during a traffic stop overnight Sunday in northeast Salem.

Salem police tried to stop a driver in the northeast Salem area around 12:30 a.m. Monday, but the driver did not stop, Salem Police spokesperson Lt. Debbie Aguilar said in a release. Police followed the driver to the 3200 block of Northgate Avenue, where the driver stopped at Northgate Park in a field.

A confrontation began and police say shots were fired, including at least one police officer who fired their duty weapon.

Officers provided first aid to the driver, who was taken to the Salem Hospital. A dog inside the vehicle was also given first aid.

The driver later died of his injuries.

The Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting.

Four Salem officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, per Senate Bill 111 protocols and department policy.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver until family has been notified, nor the officers' names.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

