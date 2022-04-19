Driver dead after leading police on high speed chase down I-75

A man is dead after a police shooting in Gordon County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened.

The GBI became involved after the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office asked them to conduct an official investigation.

Initials reports say the Ringgold Police Department attempted to pull over 26-year-old Chris Honea of Rossville for speeding.

Honea did not stop as police tried to pull him over on I-75 southbound in Ringgold, sparking a high speed chase through Catoosa County.

Gordon County Sheriff’s Office deputies took lead of the chase and performed a PIT maneuver, knocking Honea’s car into an embankment, according to police.

The GBI said Honea refused orders as deputies tried to make the arrest and he reached toward his waist.

Deputies shot him and he died on the scene.

The GBI said it would conduct a full investigation and would turn its findings over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.

