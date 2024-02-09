Driver dead after rollover crash in Warren County

A driver is dead following a rollover crash in Warren County Thursday night.

>>CareFlight nurses, medics at Miami Valley Hospital looking to form union for safety

State troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 8:04 p.m. on initial reports of a crash on Bunnell Hill Road south of Shadow Lake Way in Clearcreek Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Bunnell Hill Road when the driver traveled off the right side of the road. It struck both a mailbox and a fire hydrant before subsequently overturning, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified Benjamin P. Miller, 27, of Springboro, as the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Miller was not wearing a seatbelt, OSHP said.

Mutual aid was provided by the Clearcreek Township Police and Fire Departments.

The crash remains under investigation.