Driver in deadly Salem homeless camp crash was drunk, driving 70 mph, prosecutors say

A 24-year-old man was driving 70 mph in downtown Salem with blood alcohol more than three times the legal limit when he crashed into a homeless camp, prosecutors said, killing four people and hospitalizing two others.

Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 24, is being held without bail on multiple manslaughter charges, as well as a DUII.

Marion County Deputy District Attorney Katie Suver said Rodriguez lost control of his silver sedan early Sunday morning and crashed into the camp, flattening the site and pinning two individuals beneath the car. His blood alcohol content was 0.26 percent; the legal limit is .08.

Since about 2014, Rodriguez has been found in violation of various traffic laws, including driving without a valid license, and careless driving, Suver added.

Rodriguez was arraigned Monday afternoon at the Marion County Circuit Court, where Suver — along with multiple friends and family members of the six victims of the crash — called for Judge Jennifer Gardiner to withhold bail.

Two people died at the scene of the 2 a.m. crash, Suver said. Four others were taken to Salem Health hospital, where two later died. Rodriguez, who was the only occupant of the car, also was taken to the hospital, according to the Salem Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, Salem Police released the names of the people killed in a crash early Sunday morning. They are:

Jowand Beck, age 24;

Luke Kagey, age 21;

Joe Posada III, age 54;

Rochelle Zamacona, age 29.

The two people who remain hospitalized are Derrick Hart, age 43, and Savaanah Miller, age 18.

Several family members and friends of the six victims of the crash at the homeless camp were present for the arraignment. A few individuals made statements asking for Rodriguez to be held without bail.

"In all honesty, we just hope that the court would understand that with the loss of four innocent people and the extent of my daughter's injuries, as well as others, we do not believe that bail is warranted at this time," said a woman who identified herself as the mother of one of the victims.

And at one point, a brief spat occurred between a family member of one of the victims and members of Rodriguez's family, who were also present at the hearing.

Police have contacted family members of those killed, except for the family of Jowand Beck.

