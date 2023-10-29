Driver detained after colliding with two vehicles at a Fresno intersection, police say

A driver was taken into custody late Saturday night after police said he ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles in southeast Fresno.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded at 10:49 p.m. to North Peach and East Olive avenues.

Fresno police Lt. Henry Garcia said officers observed a driver committing a minor traffic violation and got behind the vehicle and attempted a stop it before it took off.

The police helicopter arrived above and saw the vehicle running a red light at northbound Peach before it collided with the other two vehicles.

Garcia said the suspect had moderate injuries to the leg and was taken to a local hospital. The other two drivers had minor injuries.

Part of the intersection was closed off for a couple of hours as detectives investigated.