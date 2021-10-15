Driver didn't stop after throwing beer, charges say

Oct. 15—ST. JAMES — A drunken driver tossed a case of beer out his window before he fled from a sheriff's deputy in the St. James area, charges say.

Crisman Perez Perez, 18, of St. James, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor DWI Friday in Watonwan County District Court.

A Watonwan County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of an erratic driver Thursday and saw Perez drive into the wrong lane then throw a case of beer out his window, according to a court complaint.

Perez reportedly ignored the deputy's lights and sirens and drove into St. James before stopping in a parking lot.

Breathalyzers allegedly showed Perez had an alcohol concentration of 0.12.