Driver has died after being critically wounded and crashing into Fort Worth home

A driver who crashed into a home in southwest Fort Worth after suffering a gunshot wound has died, Fort Worth police said Wednesday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of the man, whose name has not been released by authorities.

Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Wedgworth Road South in Fort Worth.

Witnesses told police at least two people ran away from the scene.

WFAA-TV reported that homeowners found the driver unresponsive and hunched over the steering wheel. The car was also still in drive.

A man who only wanted to be identified as “Ivan” told WFAA his father owns the home and that he lives next door.

His young daughter was watching television in the room where the car crashed, but she was not injured.

Security video shows Ivan rushing into the house — yelling for people to call 911 after the crash.

“It just stunned me out of nowhere,” Ivan told WFAA. “Like I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

The homeowner told WFAA that he was on his front lawn talking to a neighbor when he saw the car up road begin to roll toward the house slowly.

“I saw the car, and its lights were flashing,” Ivan told WFAA. “It starts coming up, and it thumps on the curb — and I’m screaming, ‘Hey!’ Next thing you know, it just drives into the house.”

“He was passed out, completely hunched over in the car,” Ivan said. “We were trying to put the car in park at least, so it didn’t keep going into the house.”