Driver died following crash after attempting to go around stopped school bus in Kansas City

One driver died and another was injured following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash just before 2:50 p.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Stark Avenue, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A silver Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on 23rd at a high speed, when it drove around a stopped school bus, over corrected and slid across the center median. A black Ford Fusion traveling the other direction on 23rd struck the Honda, pushing the car into a ditch.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford had injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said the 23rd Street Trafficway was closed for about three hours following the crash.

The incident was the 94th road fatality this year, according to data tracked by police. There had been 79 fatalities at this time last year.