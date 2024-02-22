Driver who died after two-vehicle crash on I-270 identified by county coroner's office

The driver who died in Wednesday evening's two-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 270 on Columbus' Far East Side for hours has been identified by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Christy Brice, 40, of Reynoldsburg, was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Carmel East hospital, where Columbus fire medics transported her in life-threatening condition following the crash, the county Coroner's office said Thursday.

The other driver involved in the crash has not been identified by Columbus police. She had been admitted to the hospital for cardiac arrest, according to the coroner's office.

Brice was in a Buick Encore that had been stopped on the shoulder of I-270 southbound when a Chevrolet Impala entered I-270 at the East Broad Street interchange. The Impala attempted to cross the shoulder and struck the Encore, according to Columbus police.

Columbus fire medics transported Brice in life-threatening condition to Mount Carmel East hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Impala was transported in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable, police announced earlier.

Traffic on I-270 southbound was diverted off the highway at Hamilton Road in Gahanna, while northbound I-270 traffic was being diverted off at East Broad Street, with backups and slowdowns extending to Main Street and beyond.

Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit officers is handling the investigation, and I-270 remained closed for several hours before reopening later Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Driver killed as result of I-270 crash identified by coroner's office