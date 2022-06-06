Driver dies after car flips off bridge and onto road beneath, police say

A man died after the car he was driving, which was reported stolen, flipped off a bridge and onto the road beneath it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers went to Bearwood Avenue, off of North Davidson Street and under the Sugar Creek Road Bridge, at 6 a.m. Saturday. They were called for a single-car crash, and found the driver unconscious when they arrived. First responders said the driver, Kemarseau McSwain, 35, died at the scene.

Investigators said the car he was driving, a 2005 Suzuki XL7, was reported stolen.

Police believe McSwain was driving on East Sugar Creek Road when he crossed over the center line into traffic coming from the opposite direction. That what when investigators said he hit a curb and went off the left side of the road toward the edge of the bridge.

When the car reached the edge of the bridge, CMPD said it flew into the air and landed on Bearwood Avenue, sliding to a stop.

McSwain was not wearing a seatbelt and had a suspended North Carolina driver’s license, according to police.

Investigators said they don’t know if McSwain was impaired and are waiting on his toxicology results. They also don’t know if speed was a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about it to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 extension #6 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here.

