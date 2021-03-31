Driver dies in collision with logging truck on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

Noah Feit
One person was killed in a crash with a logging truck on a Midlands road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidewell said.

A 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading north on S.C. 210 when it stopped at a sign at the intersection with U.S. 176, according to Tidwell. That’s in the Providence area, outside of Holly Hill, near Exit 90 on Interstate 95.

When the Chevy SUV proceeded it was hit by a 2016 Western Star tractor trailer that was hauling logs while traveling east on U.S. 176, Tidwell said.

The Chevy ran off the left side of the road and the truck overturned, spilling logs onto the road, according to Tidwell. A 2018 GMC pickup that was heading west on U.S. 176 collided with some of the spilled logs, Tidwell said.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts and were the only occupants in the vehicles, according to Tidwell.

The drivers of the log truck and pickup were not injured, but the person driving the Chevy SUV died, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the Chevy driver after notifying the next of kin.

There was no word if the Chevy driver died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday morning, 214 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least eight people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

