Driver dies after crashing into building in Kissimmee, police say

A driver died after crashing into a building on the corner of Neptune Road and Broadway in Kissimmee early Sunday, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The driver was the only occupant of the car in the collision, which happened just before 6 a.m., KPD said.

The Kissimmee Police Traffic Homicide Unit was investigating at the scene, KPD said. The driver’s identity was not released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

All lanes of traffic in the area are open.

The investigation is ongoing and active, KPD said.