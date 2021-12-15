Driver dies after crashing during police chase that crossed NC-VA state line, cops say

A driver died following a fiery crash during a police chase that crossed into Virginia from North Carolina, police said.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office notified Virginia State Police on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 14, that its deputies were chasing a stolen Honda Civic on Interstate 95 and that the pursuit was nearing the North Carolina-Virginia state line, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

Once the suspect led deputies across the state line, Virginia troopers deployed a tire deflation device onto the interstate near mile marker 18 in Sussex County, police said.

The driver hit the device but continued driving north on I-95, according to police.

Police said that about 2 miles later, the driver veered off the left side of the interstate into the median, then crashed into a tree line, at which point the car went up in flames.

Troopers pulled the driver from the car and he was taken to a hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they are working to identify the driver, who didn’t have identification on him at the time of the crash.

“The Halifax, N.C. Sheriff’s Office will continue the criminal investigation of the stolen vehicle, and the Virginia State Police will investigate the fatal crash,” Virginia State Police said.

No other information had been released as of Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Halifax County is about 80 miles northeast of Raleigh and near the Virginia state line. Sussex County is in southern Virginia, about 85 miles west of Virginia Beach.

Deputy faces DUI charge after leading troopers on 130 mph chase, Georgia cops say

Helicopter crash halts traffic on Louisiana interstate, troopers say

Teen on the run from detention center is hit and killed by car, Missouri police say

55-year-old dies after he’s struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Georgia, police say