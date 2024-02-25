Driver dies after crashing stolen car in Virginia Beach

A man died Friday in Virginia Beach after police say he led them on a chase across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in a stolen car.

A spokesperson from Virginia State Police said at about 8:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers tried to stop a driver in a black pickup truck for going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 13 in Exmore. A pursuit began, leading police to discover that the truck was stolen from New York. Northhampton County deputies followed the driver through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel into Virginia Beach.

State olice say the driver turned onto Shore Drive. When he reached the intersection of Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue, police say he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway into the tree line. He received life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died. At this time, state police say the investigation is ongoing, and the medical examiner’s office is assisting in identifying the driver.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com