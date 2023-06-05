Driver dies after Dodge Challenger loses control on I-85, hits a tree and splits in half

A man was killed in a crash on I-85 Monday morning after his Dodge Challenger spun out of control, split in half and ejected him.

Troopers said the accident happened around 8 a.m. in Coweta County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver, Eldred McNeil, changed lanes across all the southbound lanes. The vehicle went off the road onto the west shoulder and started rotating.

The vehicle hit a ditch and then a tree on the driver’s side, “causing the vehicle to be split in half,” according to GSP.

The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-85 were closed for about an hour and a half but have since reopened.

McNeil was from Alabama, according to GSP.