Driver dies in fiery crash after losing control in south Kansas City roundabout

A driver traveling at high speeds was killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday after losing control in a roundabout and slamming into a building in south Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along South Frontage Road near Longview Road and Interstate 49, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Lincoln Zephyr was seen headed south on the exit ramp from I-49 at a “very high rate of speed,” Foreman said. The driver traveled through a red light at Red Bridge Road and continued south on the ramp to Longview Road.

The driver lost control of the car in the roundabout and the car left the roadway on the south side, traveled through a chain link fence and crashed into a building. The car burst into flames.

The driver, who was alone in the car, died at the scene. The building was destroyed, Foreman said.