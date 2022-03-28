Driver dies after fiery crash, pedestrian killed on sidewalk in separate Cedar Park incidents

Two people died in separate traffic incidents in Cedar Park last week, police said on Monday.

One man died after a fiery crash on Wednesday. He was identified as 27-year-old Devin Moyer, police said.

Another man was killed on Friday after a vehicle hit him while he was walking on a sidewalk. His identity has not been released.

Ismael Sanchez, 21, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of the male pedestrian, police said.

In the first fatal wreck, police received a call at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday about a single- vehicle crash at North Lakeline Boulevard and Surrey Lane, the release said. Investigators think that Moyer, who was the driver, left the road and crashed into a tree, police said. The car caught on fire while Moyer was pinned inside the vehicle, according to the release.

A witness rendered first aid before Moyer was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police were alerted about the second incident at 6:40 p.m. Friday at Avery Ranch Boulevard and South Bell Boulevard, the release said.

Investigators think that a man was walking on a sidewalk when he was struck by a car, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Ismael Sanchez has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of a pedestrian in Cedar Park.

"This remains a very active, ongoing investigation and we are continuing to work with the Williamson County district attorney’s office in regards to this case," the release said.

