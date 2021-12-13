Driver dies after flying scrap metal crashes through windshield, Michigan police say

A 29-year-old woman died after she was struck by a flying piece of scrap metal while driving, police in Michigan said.

The Southfield Police Department was called to the scene of the accident at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck was “towing a trailer loaded with scrap metal.”

As the truck and trailer were headed eastbound on 9 Mile Road, police say the trailer was dislodged. A “piece of debris” then flew from the trailer and through the windshield of a vehicle traveling west on the same road.

The debris was a flying piece of scrap metal, according to local media reports, including WJBK.

In the news release, police say the piece struck the driver and caused her “serious head trauma.”

The female driver, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital, where authorities say she died of crash-related injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Southfield is a northern suburb of Detroit.

