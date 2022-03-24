Driver dies after hitting 11-foot alligator in road, flipping vehicle, Florida cops say

A Florida driver was killed in the middle of the night after crashing into an 11-foot alligator west of Alafia River State Park.

The identity of the driver and cause of death have not been released.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, on County Road 672, south of Lithia. The community is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.

“The front of the victim’s vehicle struck an approximately 11-foot long alligator that was in the roadway,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News.

“The vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and overturned into a ditch on the north side of the road. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Investigators say the alligator also died.

Alafia River State Park is 6,312 acres and its waters are known to host alligators. However, investigators did not speculate on where the reptile came from or where it was going. The crash occurred about 2 miles west of the park.

Florida is home to an estimated at 1.3 million alligators, and they can be found in all 67 counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The record length for a male in Florida is 14 feet, 3 1/2 inches, found in Brevard County, and the record weight is 1,043 pounds, found in Alachua County, the state says.

Panicked Florida alligator gets trapped in traffic. Watch how people rush to help it

Huge alligator seen terrorizing paddleboarder on video killed in Florida state park

Alligator with football in jaws seen paddling around Florida swamp. Was it eating it?