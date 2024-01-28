Driver dies after leaving road and striking two trees Saturday night in South Kansas City

A driver died after leaving the road and hitting two trees in South Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:19 p.m. in the 15000 block of Hornridge Road, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A white Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Hornridge at a high speed, when the car ran off the road and struck two large trees.

The impact redirected the Nissan across Hornridge, where it came to a rest.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident was the ninth road fatality this year in Kansas City, compared to three fatalities at this time last year.