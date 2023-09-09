Driver dies in Livermore crash Friday afternoon

Sep. 9—The driver of a pickup truck died in a collision Friday afternoon on Boothby Road in Livermore.

A 2003 Toyota Tacoma had driven into a 2016 GMC 3500 hauling a horse trailer about 4:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 366 Boothby Road, also Route 108, according to a statement from the Androscoggin Sheriff's Office. First responders found the driver of the Toyota Tacoma had serious injuries, and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Neither passengers in the GMC 3500 nor the draft horses they were hauling were injured, according to the statement.

Witnesses reported that the operator of the Toyota Tacoma was driving erratically before the crash and was weaving from lane to lane, according to the statement.

Deputies were assisted by the Livermore Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance Service. Names of the drivers and occupants were withheld pending notification to the victim's family.

Boothby Road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and has since been reopened. The sheriff's office started reconstructing the crash with the assistance from the Lewiston Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Deputy Devon Bohacik at 207-753-2599.

This story will be updated.