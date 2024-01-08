Driver dies in Mille Lacs County rollover

Jan. 8—MILACA, Minn. — A 67-year-old Foley man died Friday, Jan. 5, after he was ejected from his vehicle on 130th Street in Mille Lacs County.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at 7:41 a.m. in Foreston, west of Milaca. According to the crash report, the vehicle appeared to have gone out of control and left the roadway, traveling into the ditch and rolling, causing the driver to be ejected.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the driver, Craig Allen Anson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anson was the only person in the vehicle and the road conditions appeared to have caused the crash, the sheriff's office reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.