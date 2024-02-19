Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on Route 38 in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL – A motorist died in a predawn crash on Route 38 on Sunday.

The driver, whose name was not released, was in a vehicle that left the highway shortly before 4:10 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

Cherry Hill police said the accident closed the westbound highway for several hours between Church Street and Mill Road.

Racetrack remnant could hold retail Buyer sought for site once expected to hold off-track betting facility in Cherry Hill

A passenger was hospitalized.

Additional details were not immediately available.It was the second fatal accident in Camden County within a week.

A pedestrian was fatally struck Feb. 11 on East Holly Avenue in Haddon Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

That crash occurred around 6:10 p.m.

The prosecutor’s office did not release the victim’s name and other details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Police say crash closed Route 38 between Church Street and Mill Road